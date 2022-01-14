Spring Awakening cast member takes over lead role mid-show

The last couple of months have been immense for theatre performers across the nation, with swings, alternates and company members all having to step up during what has proved to be a turbulent time in order to make sure audiences stay entertained.

The latest example of this has been Spring Awakening, where company member Kit Esuruoso (who normally plays Otto) stepped into the leading role of Moritz mid-show. Esuruoso took to social media afterwards to thank all involved, saying: "Thank you to the amazing audience last night who accepted me taking over the role of Moritz Mid-show! It's crazy when these things happen but the support from my cast and crew was amazing and couldn't have done it without them."

Audiences were clearly impressed with Esuruoso as well as the production's swings, with actor Hugh Sachs saying: "A mid-show stop and a cover had to go on for a principal role halfway through the show….amazing! Congrats to Esuruoso, the stage management team, and the whole company."

Having recently extended its run, the Almeida production of Spring Awakening is now playing to 29 January 2022. Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's hit musical is directed by Rupert Goold and features choreography by Lynne Page, design by Miriam Buether, costumes by Nicky Gillibrand, lighting by Jack Knowles, sound by Tony Gayle, orchestrations by Sheik and Simon Hale and musical direction by Jo Cichonska. Casting is by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

You can watch the brilliant company of Spring Awakening discuss the show here:



