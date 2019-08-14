Rita Simons and Bill Ward celebrate joining Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the West End

Rita Simons and Bill Ward celebrated officially joining the cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the West End with a special performance and guest attendees.

The musical first opened at Sheffield Crucible in spring 2017, transferring to the Apollo Theatre later that year, where it won a number of WhatsOnStage Awards including Best New Musical.

The show continues to run in the West End, with a tour opening in February starring Layton Williams and Shane Richie. A film adaptation is currently being worked on in Sheffield.

It's directed by Jonathan Butterell with design by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Kate Prince, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Paul Groothuis and musical direction by Theo Jamieson.