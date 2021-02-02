New Adventures to offer free streamed weekly dance classes

New Adventures, responsible for some of the most critically acclaimed dance productions in recent history, will be presenting free dance classes on YouTube.

From Wednesday 3 February, New Adventures will be releasing the weekly Open Company Class on their YouTube channel at 12.00pm.

Contemporary, ballet and jazz styles will all be covered as part of the initiative, with New Adventures dancers and artists such as Kerry Biggin, Freya Field, Glenn Graham, Sophia Hurdley, Monique Jonas, Nicole Kabera, Ashley Shaw, Arielle Smith, Katie Webb, Neil Westmoreland and Carrie Willis involved in the tutorials.

The company will also be conducting Instagram Q&As online over the course of the coming weeks.