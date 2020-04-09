Watch the National Theatre's Jane Eyre right here for free
Sally Cookson's production is the second in the National Theatre At Home series of free shows on YouTube
Sally Cookson's re-imagining of Charlotte Brontë's novel was first staged by the Bristol Old Vic in 2014, before a truncated version transferred to the National the following year.
The National Theatre production received a five-star write-up, being described as a "thrilling and utterly theatrical adaptation – a corrective to anyone who ever thought the Brontes were boring."
The show can be streamed from 7pm, and will be available for a week:
