Watch the National Theatre's Jane Eyre right here for free

Sally Cookson's re-imagining of Charlotte Brontë's novel was first staged by the Bristol Old Vic in 2014, before a truncated version transferred to the National the following year.

The National Theatre production received a five-star write-up, being described as a "thrilling and utterly theatrical adaptation – a corrective to anyone who ever thought the Brontes were boring."





The show can be streamed from 7pm, and will be available for a week: