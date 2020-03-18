Stage shows, musicals and opera you can watch online now for free

We're going to be updating this list as the days go on so do let us know if you spot any more on [email protected] We're going to be doing round-ups for shows available on streaming services in the coming days! Please also if you can, donate to the various theatre charitites out there – find out more here.





Ghost Quartet

Missed the award-winning revival of Ghost Quartet when it ran in London last year? Well Dave Malloy has posted the full musical on YouTube – featuring himself, performed in 2015.





The Show Must Go Online

THis is a cool scheme going live this week – live readings of Shakespeare's works provided by top-notch actors who would otherwise be twiddling their thumbs. The pieces will kick off tomorrow with Two Gentlemen in Verona.





Bubble

Rehearsed on Skype and filmed via Facebook, Theatre Uncut's newest show is a perfect fit for the coronavirus outbreak. Kieran Hurley's brand new play will be premiering on 23 March at 8pm and will also be released as a playtext to download, with performing rights free until 23 April. Find out more about it in the trailer above.





Opera Vision

Free opera! Now that's a nice sentiment - the European Commission-supported OperaVision will be supplying free opportunities to watch top-tier performances filmed at the highest quality level, with new shows released weekly on top of a massive back catalogue. Find out more.





The Wind in the Willows

Rufus Hound in The Wind in the Willows

© Helen Maybanks

A West End production, available for free! (though you can also make a donation to theatre charities as a nice good cause), this is a cracking idea and well worth checking out if you need an evening filled. Find out more.





League of Gentlemen Live

This one is on iPlayer for another couple of weeks – great for anyone wanting to tickle their funny bone and featuring the stylings of Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith and more.





First encounter King Lear

Another lovely RSC show geared towards introducing theatre to young'uns, this time taking the tragic story of King Lear and making it more accessible and fleet. The perfect way to kick off a love of theatre.





Gecko Theatre

Physical theatre pros Gecko have put a wad of their shows on YouTube for free, including The Time of Your Life, a collaboration with the BBC.





I, Cinna

Tim Crouch is a legend at the best of times, so seeing his solo show hosted by the RSC is a great chance to watch theatre at its best. You can also watch his production of I, Malvolio here.





Since U Been Gone

Teddy Lamb's hit five-star fringe show will be available for a week thanks to the power of YouTube – give it a watch above.





Newsrevue

The long-running satirical stage veterans will be sadly closing their doors, but the show will go on as the team head online to present their comedy mockery of current circumstances. A nice little pick-me-up.





Girls Like That

Evan Placey's hit 2014 play heads to the virtual world. It follows a group of schoolgirls reacting as one of their peers has naked photos of themselves leaked online – a pertinent issue for the present day, and a good way to get into a knotty play during the quiet hours.





Kanopy

Have you got a library card or a university login? Did you know about this amazing streaming service that can be accessed through your local institution to watch films, TV shows and live theatre performances? Did you know that it's totally free? Well you do now! Open to members participating libraries, colleges and universities, this is a great to way to catch up on some amazing shows from years gone by. Check out Kanopy and discover the participating venues here.





5 Soldiers

The critically acclaimed five-star production is a collaboration between British choreographer Rosie Kay and the British army, and gave an insight into the psychology and welfare of soldiers fighting on the front lines. It's now available to watch online above.





Cyprus Avenue

Stephen Rea in Cyprus Avenue

© Ros Kavanagh

Another show coming to the TV screen later this month is the David Ireland play Cyprus Avenue, except this one is at least in part a recording of the live performance rather than a full TV adaptation. The show last played at the Royal Court and was adapted for BBC Four in 2019, where it mixed stage performance with on-location footage in Belfast. And now the play will be available for free for a month from 12.00 on 27 March (World Theatre Day) via the Royal Court's and The Space's website, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.





The Met Opera

The Met are providing dynamic, fresh content every night at the moment, diving into their back-catalogue of incredible productions to provide a new show on their website every day. You can find out more here (watch out, it's been quite oversubscribed as you might expect!).





The Stay at Home Comedy Festival

Featuring Mark Gatiss, Josie Long, Jo Brand, Sara Pascoe and more, this new initiative to bring comedy to the living room might well take off and provide us all with a good laugh. It's set to begin demoing on the 19 March, and features shows that were set to be performing at the Melbourne Comedy Festival. Payment is optional, and all to help artists.





The Signal

Musical theatre pro Adam Lenson has given every musical fan their heart's desire with The Signal, a raft of shows and performances all available online for free.





Clown Funeral

Associate artists of the New Diorama and Pegasus Theatre, Clown Funeral has made three shows available online for free (head to YouTube for the others) so that's a whole wad of whimsy while you wait for the virus to subside!





Timpson the Musical

The hit Fringe production has put its best foot forward and released a full recording online! Watch it above.





Wise Children and Albion through the BBC

The cast of Wise Children

© Steve Tanner

This is what we want to to brighten up our days, the BBC getting involved with "Culture in Quarantine", a new scheme to provide arts offerings in the midst of the current crisis. So far, confirmed we have Emma Rice's Wise Children, the Almeida Theatre's production of Albion and productions filmed at The Space. Plus some newly commissioned plays created especially for broadcast. As soon as we have dates on all these, we'll let you know!





YesYesNoNo

The theatre company has put one of its earlier works, Five Encounters on a Site Called Craigslist, online for free! The show was one of the smash hits at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2017. And more than that, the company are sending the cast of its latest show The Accident Did Not Take Place to record at the Bunker Theatre. Stream it live online here on 21 March at 7.25pm.





Peeping Tom

Peeping Tom

© Maarten Vanden Abeele

The best advice we've heard so far comes from this Belgian theatre company, "Let's keep dancing during this coronavirus crisis!" And to help us do that, they company have put their first trilogy – the film of Le Jardin and live performances of Le Salon and Le Sous Sol – online for free until the end of the outbreak. Check them out here!





Cookies

Playwright Emily Jenkins was commissioned to write this show about cyber bullying by the Theatre Royal Haymarket Masterclass charity. It was first performed live in 2017 and then live recorded for Anti-Bullying Week. A great show about the negative experiences young people can face online – and it's available for free!





Eugenius!

The current cast of Eugenius! at The Other Palace

© Scott Rylander

We are more than a little bit excited that the London production of this musical will stream online to raise money for Acting for Others. A full archive-footage recording of the show will be released on Friday 20 March at 7pm on Facebook and we imagine it will go down a storm! Who's gonna watch it with us?





Notflix

Notflix



This award-winning group of female comedy musical improvisers are going online and live! The Notflix team will perform three shows on Facebook Live, with the first scheduled for 29 March at 7pm. The show will take audience suggestions of a favourite film from Facebook comments or on Twitter and will create a brand new show based on the best suggestion, together with a live band and entirely new songs.





Tosca VR

The Space have teamed up with VR storytelling studio Relative Motion to bring the world's first made-for VR opera online! Don't believe us? Check out the Youtube clip above, showing 15 minutes of Tosca VR.





Third Angel

Theatre company Third Angel has been going since 1995, with work that spans theatre, filom, video and documentary. So it's no surprise that they a whole webpage full of free work to watch and enjoy! We chose their 2012 production of What I Heard About The World, a co-production with mala voadora, Sheffield Theatres and Teatro Maria Matos.





Daniel Bye

This theatremaker has been creating exciting and thought-provoking work and putting it on his YouTube channel for years – the latest video went up earlier this week, the 2013 show How To Occupy An Oil Rig. Bye has also launched a Patreon page if anyone wants to contribute.





Key Change

Open Clasp Theatre Company's award-winning prison drama Key Change is coming online for free! The show was created with women serving at HMP Low Newton, County Durham and went to Edinburgh Fringe in 2015 with Northern Stage before playing across the pond to New York and in the Houses of Parliament! The show will stream on the Open Clasp website on 20 March, 1pm.