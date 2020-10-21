Musical stars sing "We'll Be Back", led by WhatsOnStage Award nominee Oscar Conlon-Morrey

West End stars united to sing a newly modified version of "You'll Be Back" from Hamilton, stewarded by performer and WhatsOnStage Award-nominee Oscar Conlon-Morrey.

Conlon-Morrey has adapted the lyrics to the hit number, with new lines such as "Curtains Rises, Cases Fall" to tickle anyone pinng for some theatre right now.

While a small handful of productions (often with reduced cast sizes and employing social distancing) have pushed on to be produced, the number of creatives and cast members out of work is huge.