Lesley Manville and Hugo Weaving in The Visit at the National Theatre: first look photos

WhatsOnStage has a first look at The Visit as it runs at the National Theatre until 13 May, with a press night on 13 February.

Lesley Manville in The Visit

© Johan Persson

Fully titled The Visit or The Old Lady Comes to Call, the show is based on the play by Friedrich Dürrenmatt and adapted by Tony Kushner (Angels in America) from Maurice Valency's translation. Set in post-war New York, it follows a rich woman who returns to her hometown where she causes a stir among the locals.

Louis Martin, Lesley Manville and Troy Alexander in The Visit

© Johan Persson

Garrick Hagon and Lesley Manville in The Visit

© Johan Persson

Hugo Weaving and Lesley Manville lead a cast that also includes Troy Alexander, Charlotte Asprey, Jason Barnett, Sam Cox, Bethan Cullinane, Paul Dodds, Richard Durden, Ian Drysdale, Michael Elcock, Paul Gladwin, Mona Goodwin, Garrick Hagon, Liz Izen, Sara Kestelman, Joshua Lacey, Simon Markey, Louis Martin, Kevin Mathurin, Alex Mugnaioni, Joseph Mydell, Stuart Nunn, Simon Startin, Tony Turner, Douglas Walker, Flo Wilson and Nicholas Woodeson.

Hugo Weaving and the cast of The Visit

© Johan Persson

Lesley Manville and the cast of The Visit

© Johan Persson

Directed by Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things), set design is by Vicki Mortimer and costume design by Moritz Junge. The lighting design is by Paule Constable, movement direction by Aletta Collins, composition by Paul Englishby, sound design by Paul Arditti and music direction by Malcolm Edmonstone.

Simon Startin and Paul Gladwin in The Visit

© Johan Persson

Lesley Manville in The Visit

© Johan Persson

Joseph Mydell, Hugo Weaving and Nicholas Woodeson in The Visit

© Johan Persson

Hugo Weaving in The Visit

© Johan Persson

Hugo Weaving in The Visit

© Johan Persson

Nicholas Woodeson and the cast of The Visit

© Johan Persson

Hugo Weaving in The Visit

© Johan Persson

Sara Kestelman in The Visit

© Johan Persson