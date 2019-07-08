WhatsOnStage Logo
The Inheritance, Lenny Henry and Jessie Buckley win South Bank Sky Arts awards

The awards were presented at a ceremony in London over the weekend

Jessie Buckley and Lenny Henry
© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

The winners of the South Bank Sky Arts Awards have been announced, with Lily Allen, Danny Boyle and Lenny Henry among recipients.

Hosted by Melvyn Bragg, this year's awards recognised winners in categories including dance, theatre, pop, dance, opera, literature, comedy, visual art, film, classical music and TV drama. Lenny Henry was given the Outstanding Achievement Award, while Jessie Buckley was given The Times Breakthrough Award.

The Inheritance won in the theatre category, while the ENO's Porgy and Bess was recognised in the opera category. Choreographer William Forsythe won in the dance category for Playlist (Track 1,2).

Lily Allen won in the pop category for her album No Shame and TV series Derry Girls won in the comedy category.

On receiving the award for Outstanding Achievement, Henry said "I'm ecstatic to receive the Outstanding Achievement Award at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards. This ceremony is particularly special, as the awards celebrate the incredible spectrum of arts that the UK has to offer. I'm very proud indeed to be honoured in this way."

Bragg said: "Once again the Arts defy the gravity of the current situation in the UK and deliver a magnificence of talent that is truly world-class."


Full List of Winners


THEATRE
The Inheritance
Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre


POP
Lily Allen, No Shame


DANCE
Playlist (Track 1,2)
By William Forsythe
English National Ballet


OPERA
Porgy and Bess
English National Opera


LITERATURE
Diana Evans: Ordinary People


COMEDY
Derry Girls
Hat Trick Productions / Channel 4


VISUAL ART
Danny Boyle, Pages of the Sea
14-18 NOW


FILM
The Favourite


TV DRAMA
A Very English Scandal
Blueprint Pictures/BBC One


CLASSICAL MUSIC
Debussy Festival
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra


THE TIMES BREAKTHROUGH AWARD
Jessie Buckley


OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Sir Lenny Henry

