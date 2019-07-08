The Inheritance, Lenny Henry and Jessie Buckley win South Bank Sky Arts awards

The winners of the South Bank Sky Arts Awards have been announced, with Lily Allen, Danny Boyle and Lenny Henry among recipients.

Hosted by Melvyn Bragg, this year's awards recognised winners in categories including dance, theatre, pop, dance, opera, literature, comedy, visual art, film, classical music and TV drama. Lenny Henry was given the Outstanding Achievement Award, while Jessie Buckley was given The Times Breakthrough Award.

The Inheritance won in the theatre category, while the ENO's Porgy and Bess was recognised in the opera category. Choreographer William Forsythe won in the dance category for Playlist (Track 1,2).

Lily Allen won in the pop category for her album No Shame and TV series Derry Girls won in the comedy category.

On receiving the award for Outstanding Achievement, Henry said "I'm ecstatic to receive the Outstanding Achievement Award at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards. This ceremony is particularly special, as the awards celebrate the incredible spectrum of arts that the UK has to offer. I'm very proud indeed to be honoured in this way."

Bragg said: "Once again the Arts defy the gravity of the current situation in the UK and deliver a magnificence of talent that is truly world-class."





Full List of Winners



THEATRE

The Inheritance

Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre





POP

Lily Allen, No Shame





DANCE

Playlist (Track 1,2)

By William Forsythe

English National Ballet





OPERA

Porgy and Bess

English National Opera





LITERATURE

Diana Evans: Ordinary People





COMEDY

Derry Girls

Hat Trick Productions / Channel 4





VISUAL ART

Danny Boyle, Pages of the Sea

14-18 NOW





FILM

The Favourite





TV DRAMA

A Very English Scandal

Blueprint Pictures/BBC One





CLASSICAL MUSIC

Debussy Festival

City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra





THE TIMES BREAKTHROUGH AWARD

Jessie Buckley





OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Sir Lenny Henry