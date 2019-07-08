The Inheritance, Lenny Henry and Jessie Buckley win South Bank Sky Arts awards
The awards were presented at a ceremony in London over the weekend
The winners of the South Bank Sky Arts Awards have been announced, with Lily Allen, Danny Boyle and Lenny Henry among recipients.
Hosted by Melvyn Bragg, this year's awards recognised winners in categories including dance, theatre, pop, dance, opera, literature, comedy, visual art, film, classical music and TV drama. Lenny Henry was given the Outstanding Achievement Award, while Jessie Buckley was given The Times Breakthrough Award.
The Inheritance won in the theatre category, while the ENO's Porgy and Bess was recognised in the opera category. Choreographer William Forsythe won in the dance category for Playlist (Track 1,2).
Lily Allen won in the pop category for her album No Shame and TV series Derry Girls won in the comedy category.
On receiving the award for Outstanding Achievement, Henry said "I'm ecstatic to receive the Outstanding Achievement Award at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards. This ceremony is particularly special, as the awards celebrate the incredible spectrum of arts that the UK has to offer. I'm very proud indeed to be honoured in this way."
Bragg said: "Once again the Arts defy the gravity of the current situation in the UK and deliver a magnificence of talent that is truly world-class."
Full List of Winners
THEATRE
The Inheritance
Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
POP
Lily Allen, No Shame
DANCE
Playlist (Track 1,2)
By William Forsythe
English National Ballet
OPERA
Porgy and Bess
English National Opera
LITERATURE
Diana Evans: Ordinary People
COMEDY
Derry Girls
Hat Trick Productions / Channel 4
VISUAL ART
Danny Boyle, Pages of the Sea
14-18 NOW
FILM
The Favourite
TV DRAMA
A Very English Scandal
Blueprint Pictures/BBC One
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Debussy Festival
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
THE TIMES BREAKTHROUGH AWARD
Jessie Buckley
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Sir Lenny Henry