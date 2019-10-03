Heathers the Musical to tour the UK in 2020

Heathers the Musical, which had its UK premiere in 2018, will return for a new tour in June 2020, it has been confirmed.

Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's musical has direction from Andy Fickman, choreography by Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

It is based on the cult classic film which starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater and follows protagonist Veronica Sawyer, who joins a school clique of Heathers – maniacal, primary coloured-blazer-wearing teens all called Heather, until things take a bloodsoaked twist.

The UK premiere of the hit musical, which opened at The Other Palace before transferring to Theatre Royal Haymarket in September 2018, starred Carrie Hope Fletcher as Veronica Sawyer alongside Jodie Steele, T'Shan Williams and Sophie Isaacs as the three titular Heathers.

Producer Paul Taylor-Mills previously stated the plans on the red carpet at the WhatsOnStage Awards, where the show picked up the award for Best New Musical.

The first set of tour dates have also been announced, with Heathers the Musical playing at Brighton Theatre Royal from 26 to 30 May, Liverpool Empire from 9 to 13 June, Wales Millennium Centre from 16 to 20 June, Sheffield Lyceum from 23 to 27 June, Edinburgh Playhouse from 7 to 11 July, Milton Keynes Theatre from 14 to 18 July, Sunderland Empire from 21 to 25 July, Bristol Hippodrome from 28 July to 1 August, New Wimbledon Theatre from 22 to 26 September and the Palace Theatre Manchester from 6 to 10 October.

Tickets will go on general sale on 22 October at 10:00. Additional dates and full casting are to be revealed soon.