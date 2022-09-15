Casts from Agatha Christie shows gather to discuss seminal writer's work on her birthday

And then there were some!

To celebrate 132 years of Agatha Christie, the casts of three Christie plays have come together to discuss her legacy and the way her stories translate to stage.

If that wasn't enough, they also putting their minds to the test and attempting to solve some Christie jigsaw puzzles. A full video series will be released across the month – with subsequent instalments being released on The Mirror Crack'd, The Mousetrap and Witness for the Prosecution's social channels.

Featuring in each episode is Susie Blake and Joe McFadden (The Mirror Crack'd), Richard Teverson and Mandi Symonds (Witness for the Prosecution), and Greg Lockett and Eleanor McLoughlin (The Mousetrap).