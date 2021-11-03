Cast for Five Guys Named Moe revival revealed

The cast for the upcoming revival of Five Guys Named Moe has been revealed.

Playing Upstairs at the Gatehouse from 15 December to 16 January 2022, the show is directed and choreographed by Mykal Rand (who was also associate director on the recent Marble Arch revival of the musical from 2017).

Penned by Clarke Peters and featuring music by Louis Jordan, it follows a down-and-out man who is visited by a series of guys named Moe, all tasked with turning his life around.

Appearing will be AJ Lewis (Thriller Live), Andre Coulson (recent graduate), Juan Jackson (Cats), Kieran McGinn (Motown the Musical), KM Drew Boateng (Motown the Musical) and Lawrence Rowe (The Book of Mormon).

The musical director is Sufia Manya, with lighting designer Timothy Kelly, set designer Ryan Webster, sound designer Toby Burrow, casting by Pearson Casting with Ovation as producers.