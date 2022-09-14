But I'm A Cheerleader musical to return this autumn

The hit musical adaptation of But I'm A Cheerleader will be back later this year, it has been announced.

Based on the cult classic movie, which has direction and story by Jamie Babbit and screenplay by Brian Wayne Peterson, the stage production had its world premiere earlier this year at the Turbine Theatre in Battersea.

The production will now return to the same venue for a new run from 7 October to 27 November, with casting to be revealed.

Paul Taylor-Mills, artistic director of the Turbine Theatre said: "Today is a big day for the Turbine Theatre. As we prepare for the West End transfer of My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) to the Garrick Theatre, we keep our foot on the gas at our Battersea base to ensure we remain a vital voice in the development of new work in the UK.

"Today we unveil the return of But I'm a Cheerleader: The Musical at the Turbine Theatre. We had an incredible sell-out season earlier this year and learnt a huge amount about the show we're creating and indeed its audience. We're committed to creating the best possible version of the show and are thrilled to have an opportunity to present it again this autumn."

The show was first seen as part of MTFest, and follows a teenager who is sent to a conversion camp only to find herself amongst a group of similarly minded individuals. It has a book and lyrics by Bill Augustin, with music by Andrew Abrams and direction by Tania Azevedo.

WhatsOnStage gave the piece a glowing review when it first premiered, saying it is full of "belly laughs, full-throttle performances and roof-raising numbers".