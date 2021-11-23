Watch as we go behind-the-scenes of Lost Origin at Hoxton Docks

Created by Almeida Theatre, Factory 42 and Sky, Lost Origin sees audiences tasked with solving a mystery inside a dark web marketplace. The piece was created by the three organisations as part of the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund's Audience of the Future initiative.

We recently visited Hoxton Docks to chat with creative director Dani Parr, executive producer Michelle Feuerlicht, writer Hannah Wood and cast members Ash Rizi and Daisy Badger to get the lowdown on this unique hybrid of theatrical performance and technology.

And you can learn even more about this interactive production by reading our 5-star review.



