Les Misérables concert to return in May with new cast announced

The socially distanced all-star Les Misérables concert will open at the Sondheim Theatre in May 2021.

The principal cast includes Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Lucie Jones as Fantine, Shan Ako as Éponine, Harry Apps as Marius, Gerard Carey as Thénardier and Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier. Further casting will be announced shortly.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh said: "As the West End marks the first anniversary of the enforced closure of British Theatre due to the pandemic, I am delighted to announce that the acclaimed spectacular staged concert of Les Misérables , which previously sold out all performances on Shaftesbury Avenue, will return to the Sondheim Theatre on 20 May 2021 with a reduced capacity and necessary social distancing requirements. The cast drawn from the West End and national tour companies will be headed by Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Lucie Jones as Fantine, Shan Ako as Eponine and Harry Apps as Marius. Gerard Carey and Josefina Gabrielle will play the Thenardiers.

"During the run other celebrated Jean Valjeans will be playing guest performances alongside Jon Robyns. The Staged Concert will play until 5 September 2021 only, when the theatre will close for three weeks in order to re-mount the full production of Les Misérables which opened just over a year ago to rave reviews. The national tour of Les Misérables will also resume performances in November at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow starring Dean Chisnall, Nic Greenshields and Katie Hall."

Mackintosh also stated that, if possible, the venue will move to full capacity as soon as the Government allows for it.

Existing patrons affected by the Government's previous directives will be contacted from today, followed by booking for priority members from 10am on Friday 12 March and public booking opening at 10am on 15 March 2021. The concert is currently booking until 5 September.

The show is penned by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

The concert is directed by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy and conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo.

The full production is expected to open at capacity on 25 September 2021, depending on government guidance.