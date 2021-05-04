Les Misérables West End concert announces full cast

Full casting has been revealed for the Les Misérables concert production in the West End, opening later this month.

The principal cast are Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Lucie Jones as Fantine, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Éponine, Harry Apps as Marius, Jamie Muscato as Enjolras, Charlie Burn as Cosette and at certain performances Dean Chisnall will play the role of Jean Valjean.

The company also includes Kelly Agbowu, Joseph Anthony, Will Barratt, Cameron Blakely, Earl Carpenter, Richard Carson, Danny Colligan, Rodney Earl Clarke, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Harry Dunnett, Nic Greenshields, Jessie Hart, Holly-Anne Hull, Jenna Innes, Ebony Jonelle, Connor Jones, Jessica Joslin, Luke McCall, Leo Miles, Corinne Priest, Aaron Pryce-Lewis, Grainne Renihan, Helen Walsh, Emma Warren and Samuel Wyn-Morris.

The show is penned by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

The concert is directed by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy and conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo.

Cameron Mackintosh said: "Les Misérables has been the star attraction of London's Shaftesbury Avenue for over 35 years, so we are delighted to once again be the first big musical to reopen in the West End after over 14 months of closure. The spectacular Staged Concert was presciently put together, unknowingly socially distanced, over two years ago at the Gielgud Theatre. Every performance has been a sell out and this time, our wonderful Company drawn from the current stars of both the new acclaimed West End and National touring companies of Les Mis, which will both reopen in the autumn, will ensure that the world's most loved musical will raise the roof of the theatre once more and help the restaurants, bars, hotels and shops bring our great city back to life. Let the People Sing with joy again!"

Watch a special video below:

The full production is expected to open at capacity on 25 September 2021, depending on government guidance.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now.