Winners for the Black British Theatre Awards announced

The winners were unveiled in a ceremony at the Lyceum Theatre

The winners for this year’s Black British Theatre Awards have been revealed.

Celebrating Black excellence on stages across the UK, the awards winners were unveiled last night at a ceremony held at the Lyceum Theatre (traditionally the home of The Lion King).

CREATIVES GROUP

BEST PRODUCER

Chuchu Nwagu, Red Pitch, @sohoplace

Jade Samuels, The Architect, Greenwich + Docklands International Festival

WINNER: Landé Belo, Ain’t I A Woman?, The Tower Theatre

BEST DIRECTOR

Dermot Daly, Bullring Techno Makeout Jamz, Royal Court Theatre

Landé Belo, Ain’t I A Woman?, The Tower Theatre

WINNER: Nancy Medina, Choir Boy, Bristol Old Vic

BEST MUSICAL DIRECTOR

CeCelia Wickham-Anderson, Jamaica Love, Trafalgar Theatre and tour

Hannah Ledwidge, No More Mr Nice Guy, Birmingham Rep

WINNER: Sean Green, MJ the Musical, Prince Edward Theatre

BEST CHOREOGRAPHER OR MOVEMENT DIRECTOR

Christopher Tendai, Closer To Heaven, The Turbine Theatre

Lanre Malaolu, Now, I See, Stratford East Theatre

WINNER: Mthuthuzeli November, The Waiting Game, Ballet Black

BEST DANCE PRODUCTION OR PERFORMER

Boy Blue, Cycles, The Barbican Theatre

WINNER: Ebony Thomas, The Waiting Game, Ballet Black

Monique Jonas, Romeo and Juliet, Sadler’s Wells Theatre

RECOGNITION GROUP (BODY OF WORK) AWARDS

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Joshie Harriette

WINNER: Ryan Day

Simisola Majekodunmi

BEST SOUND DESIGN

Khalil Madovi

Tony Gayle

WINNER: Xana

THEATRE DESIGN

Debbie Duru

Georgia Wilmot

WINNER: Jessica Cabassa

BOOK AND LYRICS

Anoushka Lucas

DK Fashola

WINNER: Lady Lykez

BEST PLAYWRIGHT

Lucie Lutte

WINNER: Siana Bangura

Tobi King Bakare

BEST CASTING DIRECTOR

WINNER: Selma Nicholls

Heather Basten

Isabella Odoffin

PLAY AWARDS

BEST MALE LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY

Christopher Mbaki, Before I Go, Brixton House

Neil Reidman, Without, the Omnibus Theatre, Courtyard Theatre

WINNER: Terique Jarrett, Choir Boy, Bristol Old Vic

BEST FEMALE LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY

Ellena Vincent, The Book of Grace, Arcola Theatre

Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, Romeo and Juliet, Duke of York’s Theatre

WINNER: Tiwa Lade, My Father’s Fable, The Bush Theatre

BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A PLAY

Branden Cook, Skeleton Crew, Donmar Warehouse

Frank Skully, Kiss, Marry, Kill, Dante or Die, tour

WINNER: Joshua-Alexander Williams, Romeo and Juliet, Duke of York’s Theatre

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A PLAY

Adele James, Underdog: The Other Other Brontë, The National Theatre

WINNER: Freema Agyeman, Romeo and Juliet, Duke of York’s Theatre

Mia Jerome, Romeo and Juliet, Duke of York’s Theatre

BEST PRODUCTION – PLAY

Ain’t I A Woman?, The Tower Theatre

WINNER: Choir Boy, Bristol Old Vic

Swim, Aunty, Swim!, Belgrade Theatre

MUSICAL AWARDS

BEST MALE LEAD ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

WINNER: Ivano Turco, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Tour

Layton Williams, Cabaret, Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Owen Chaponda, The Lion King, The Lyceum Theatre

BEST FEMALE LEAD ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Jenny Fitzpatrick, Oliver!, Leeds Playhouse

WINNER: Karis Anderson, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, Aldwych Theatre

Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky, Cruel Intentions – The ‘90s Musical, The Other Palace

BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Ashley Campbell, Just For One Day, The Old Vic

WINNER: Marley Fenton, The Wizard of Oz, Norwich Theatre Royal

Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Cabaret, Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

WINNER: Elèna Gyasi, Mean Girls, Savoy Theatre

Phebe Edwards, MJ the Musical, Prince Edward Theatre

Raphaella Philbert, The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre

BEST MUSICAL PRODUCTION

Jamaica Love, UK Tour

WINNER: MJ the Musical, Prince Edward Theatre

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, The Aldwych Theatre

CHAMPION AWARDS

BEST CHILD PERFORMER (UNDER 16)

Dylan Trigger, MJ the Musical, Prince Edward Theatre

WINNER: Janai Bartlett, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, Aldwych Theatre

Mia-Nicole Alexander, The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre

BEST NON BINARY PERFORMER

WINNER: Claudia Kariuki

Phoebe Campbell

Sam Crerar

LGBTQIA+ CHAMPION

Ivano Turco

WINNER: Layton Williams

DISABILITY CHAMPION

Chris Fonseca

WINNER: Linseigh Green

Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini

ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

BEST TEACHER

WINNER: Dannika Dudfield, Soar Performance Academy

Kamara Gray, Artistry Youth Dance

Nadine Kennedy Wood, NDC College

BEST GRADUATE

Joshua Alexander-Williams, Romeo and Juliet, ArtsEd

WINNER: Kwamé Kandekore, MJ the Musical, Emil Dale Academy

Sedona Sky, Heathers the Musical, ArtsEd

LORD Michael Hastings of Scarisbrick AWARD

Shanay Holmes and Chris Steward, West End Musical Productions

FOUNDERS CHOICE AWARD

Danny Sapani, King Lear, Almeida Theatre

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Namron OBE