Winners for the Black British Theatre Awards announced

London
The winners were unveiled in a ceremony at the Lyceum Theatre
The winners for this year’s Black British Theatre Awards have been revealed.
Celebrating Black excellence on stages across the UK, the awards winners were unveiled last night at a ceremony held at the Lyceum Theatre (traditionally the home of The Lion King).
CREATIVES GROUP
BEST PRODUCER
Chuchu Nwagu, Red Pitch, @sohoplace
Jade Samuels, The Architect, Greenwich + Docklands International Festival
WINNER: Landé Belo, Ain’t I A Woman?, The Tower Theatre
BEST DIRECTOR
Dermot Daly, Bullring Techno Makeout Jamz, Royal Court Theatre
Landé Belo, Ain’t I A Woman?, The Tower Theatre
WINNER: Nancy Medina, Choir Boy, Bristol Old Vic
BEST MUSICAL DIRECTOR
CeCelia Wickham-Anderson, Jamaica Love, Trafalgar Theatre and tour
Hannah Ledwidge, No More Mr Nice Guy, Birmingham Rep
WINNER: Sean Green, MJ the Musical, Prince Edward Theatre
BEST CHOREOGRAPHER OR MOVEMENT DIRECTOR
Christopher Tendai, Closer To Heaven, The Turbine Theatre
Lanre Malaolu, Now, I See, Stratford East Theatre
WINNER: Mthuthuzeli November, The Waiting Game, Ballet Black
BEST DANCE PRODUCTION OR PERFORMER
Boy Blue, Cycles, The Barbican Theatre
WINNER: Ebony Thomas, The Waiting Game, Ballet Black
Monique Jonas, Romeo and Juliet, Sadler’s Wells Theatre
RECOGNITION GROUP (BODY OF WORK) AWARDS
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN
Joshie Harriette
WINNER: Ryan Day
Simisola Majekodunmi
BEST SOUND DESIGN
Khalil Madovi
Tony Gayle
WINNER: Xana
THEATRE DESIGN
Debbie Duru
Georgia Wilmot
WINNER: Jessica Cabassa
BOOK AND LYRICS
Anoushka Lucas
DK Fashola
WINNER: Lady Lykez
BEST PLAYWRIGHT
Lucie Lutte
WINNER: Siana Bangura
Tobi King Bakare
BEST CASTING DIRECTOR
WINNER: Selma Nicholls
Heather Basten
Isabella Odoffin
PLAY AWARDS
BEST MALE LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY
Christopher Mbaki, Before I Go, Brixton House
Neil Reidman, Without, the Omnibus Theatre, Courtyard Theatre
WINNER: Terique Jarrett, Choir Boy, Bristol Old Vic
BEST FEMALE LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY
Ellena Vincent, The Book of Grace, Arcola Theatre
Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, Romeo and Juliet, Duke of York’s Theatre
WINNER: Tiwa Lade, My Father’s Fable, The Bush Theatre
BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A PLAY
Branden Cook, Skeleton Crew, Donmar Warehouse
Frank Skully, Kiss, Marry, Kill, Dante or Die, tour
WINNER: Joshua-Alexander Williams, Romeo and Juliet, Duke of York’s Theatre
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A PLAY
Adele James, Underdog: The Other Other Brontë, The National Theatre
WINNER: Freema Agyeman, Romeo and Juliet, Duke of York’s Theatre
Mia Jerome, Romeo and Juliet, Duke of York’s Theatre
BEST PRODUCTION – PLAY
Ain’t I A Woman?, The Tower Theatre
WINNER: Choir Boy, Bristol Old Vic
Swim, Aunty, Swim!, Belgrade Theatre
MUSICAL AWARDS
BEST MALE LEAD ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
WINNER: Ivano Turco, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Tour
Layton Williams, Cabaret, Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre
Owen Chaponda, The Lion King, The Lyceum Theatre
BEST FEMALE LEAD ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Jenny Fitzpatrick, Oliver!, Leeds Playhouse
WINNER: Karis Anderson, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, Aldwych Theatre
Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky, Cruel Intentions – The ‘90s Musical, The Other Palace
BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Ashley Campbell, Just For One Day, The Old Vic
WINNER: Marley Fenton, The Wizard of Oz, Norwich Theatre Royal
Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Cabaret, Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
WINNER: Elèna Gyasi, Mean Girls, Savoy Theatre
Phebe Edwards, MJ the Musical, Prince Edward Theatre
Raphaella Philbert, The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre
BEST MUSICAL PRODUCTION
Jamaica Love, UK Tour
WINNER: MJ the Musical, Prince Edward Theatre
TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, The Aldwych Theatre
CHAMPION AWARDS
BEST CHILD PERFORMER (UNDER 16)
Dylan Trigger, MJ the Musical, Prince Edward Theatre
WINNER: Janai Bartlett, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, Aldwych Theatre
Mia-Nicole Alexander, The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre
BEST NON BINARY PERFORMER
WINNER: Claudia Kariuki
Phoebe Campbell
Sam Crerar
LGBTQIA+ CHAMPION
Ivano Turco
WINNER: Layton Williams
DISABILITY CHAMPION
Chris Fonseca
WINNER: Linseigh Green
Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini
ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS
BEST TEACHER
WINNER: Dannika Dudfield, Soar Performance Academy
Kamara Gray, Artistry Youth Dance
Nadine Kennedy Wood, NDC College
BEST GRADUATE
Joshua Alexander-Williams, Romeo and Juliet, ArtsEd
WINNER: Kwamé Kandekore, MJ the Musical, Emil Dale Academy
Sedona Sky, Heathers the Musical, ArtsEd
LORD Michael Hastings of Scarisbrick AWARD
Shanay Holmes and Chris Steward, West End Musical Productions
FOUNDERS CHOICE AWARD
Danny Sapani, King Lear, Almeida Theatre
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Namron OBE
