Nominations open for 2024 Black British Theatre Awards

The ceremony will be held at the West End’s Lyceum Theatre later this year

The Black British Theatre Awards (BBTA) have opened up nominations for the 2024 ceremony and are now inviting member of the public to submit their favourite Black British theatre professionals for consideration.

Awards categories include Best Male and Female Lead in a Play and Musical, Best Director, Best Producer, casting, lighting and sound design, among others, as well as “Champion Awards” such as Best Child Performer (under 16), LGBTQIA Champion and Disability Champion.

Solange Urdang and Omar F Okai, co-founders of the BBTAs, commented: “It is crucial for us to be loud in our celebration of Black talent in the British theatre industry as it not only amplifies the diverse voices that have made significant contributions to enriching the industry with unique and creative and cultural perspectives, but also to recognise the decades-long impact of Black professionals’ artistic legacy in the UK while inspiring future generations of Black creatives.”

Voting via the BBTA website will close on 31 July.

The shortlist of nominees will be invited to attend the sixth annual BBTA ceremony, scheduled to take place at the Lyceum Theatre in London on Monday 4 November. The event’s headline sponsor is the venue’s resident production of Disney’s The Lion King, which celebrates its 25th anniversary in the West End this year.