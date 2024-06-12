Win Waitress movie goodies and tickets – before the film’s release

Make it work – crimp the edges and enter our competition to win a wad of Waitress merchandise!

With the captured stage production’s release in cinemas later this month, one lucky winner has the chance to win a set of hand-made Waitress-themed biscuits and Waitress pie cookbooks – as well as a pair of cinema tickets at a venue near you.

Filmed at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in 2021, where the show made its home temporarily post-pandemic, the production was led by the hit musical’s creator Sara Bareilles as Jenna, alongside Drew Gehling as Dr Pomatter, Charity Angél Dawson as Becky, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie, Eric Anderson as Cal, Dakin Matthews as Joe, and Joe Tippett as Earl.

The musical has book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Based on the film of the same name, it follows a young waitress in a diner who dreams of leaving her job and forging a life of her own.

It will be released in UK cinemas on 20 June 2024 and audiences can find their nearest screening at www.waitressthemusical.movie/tickets. You have until Friday, 15 June, to enter the competition. Winners will be contacted across the weekend.

<section data-block="SingleChoice">

Competition Terms and Conditions

• Prize consists of a pair of tickets to Waitress (subject to availability determined by the film distributor (“Distributor), as well as merchandise associated with the film.

• The promoter for this competition is WhatsOnStage Ltd (“the Promoter”).

• These terms and conditions apply to this competition and entry to the competition is acceptance of these terms and conditions.

• The competition is only available to residents of the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man over the age of 18.

• Employees of the Promoter, their family members or anyone else connected in any way with the competition or helping to set up the competition shall not be permitted to enter.

• No purchase is necessary to enter the competition and only one entry per person will be accepted.

• The competition will run from Wednesday 12 June 2024 until 12pm on Friday 15 June 2024. After this specified date, no further entries to the competition will be permitted.

• The winner will be selected at random and will be notified by email within 2 days of the competition closing. If the winner cannot be contacted or does not claim the prize within 1 day of notification, the winner’s prize will be forfeited and the Promoter will be entitled to select a replacement winner (and that winner will similarly have to respond to the notification sent to them by the Promoter within 1 day of that notification being sent to them or else they will also forfeit their prize).

• The Promoter reserves the right to cancel or amend the competition and these terms and conditions without notice in the event of a happening outside of their control. Any changes to the competition will be notified to entrants as soon as possible by the Promoter.

• No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.

• The Promoter is not responsible for inaccurate prize details supplied to any entrant by any third party connected with this Promotion.

• No cash alternative to the prizes will be offered. The prizes are non-transferable. Prizes are subject to availability and we reserve the right to substitute any prize with another of equivalent value without giving notice.

• In the interest of fairness, winners will be chosen at random.

• The Promoter will not be liable for winners not receiving the email to notify them of their success or failing to attend on time or, indeed, at all.

• The Promoter’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

• These Terms and Conditions are effective as of 12 June 2024.