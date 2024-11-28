Wicked cast to perform at Mighty Hoopla

The West End show will fly in for an appearance!

Mighty Hoopla has announced a new addition to its lineup today.

Headlined by Ciara and Kesha, the pop music festival will take place on Saturday 31 May and Sunday 1 June 2025 at Brockwell Park in London.

Wicked is set to appear on the Arena stage on Sunday, it has been announced on the festival’s social media.

It follows the record-breaking box office success of the film adaptation starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Also on the Mighty Hoopla lineup are Carl Mullaney and Lemar, who recently starred together in Sister Act in the West End, and Pixie Lott, who made her musical theatre debut in Made in Dagenham earlier this year.

Wicked continues to play at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, where it is the 10th longest-running show in the West End, while touring the UK. Tickets are on sale below.