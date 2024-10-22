White Christmas revival unveils casting

The show is based on the 1950s film, celebrating its 70th anniversary

The cast has been announced for Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, which will run at the Mill at Sonning from 27 November 2024 to 25 January 2025.

The production, based on the 1954 Paramount Pictures film, will be directed by Jonathan O’Boyle and features a range of well-known Irving Berlin songs, including “Blue Skies”, “I Love A Piano”, “How Deep Is the Ocean”, and the title song “White Christmas”.

It follows World War II veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they team up with a sister act for a Christmas show at a Vermont lodge owned by their former army commander.

Jason Kajdi, recently seen in Matilda the Musical and Mary Poppins, takes on the role of Bob Wallace. Connor Hughes, who has performed in 42nd Street and Singin’ in the Rain, will play Phil Davis. Gabriella Williams (Rock of Ages, Miss Saigon) will portray Betty, with Nic Myers (Cabaret, Back to the Future) as Judy.

Mark Curry will play General Waverly, having recently reprised his role as The Wizard in Wicked. Shirley Jameson joins the cast as Martha, following her appearances in Hello, Dolly! and A Christmas Carol. Shem Omari James, known for Jesus Christ Superstar and Dreamgirls, will play Sheldrake.

Natasha Cayabyab will play Susan, while supporting roles include Greta McKinnon as Rhoda, Eleanor Walsh as Rita, and Elliot Allinson as Mike. The cast also features Lewis Rae as Ezekiel, Grace Chan, and Jack Speck as swings.

The creative team includes set designer Jason Denvir, costume designer Natalie Titchener, lighting designer David Howe, sound designer Chris Whybrow, lighting associate Freddy Sherwood, assistant choreographers Lauren Gore and Emma Hunter, musical arranger and director Jae Alexander and casting director Jane Deitch.