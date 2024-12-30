WhatsOnStage’s biggest TikToks of 2024

As the curtain prepares to fall on 2024, we thought we’d look back at some of the most popular videos we’ve posted on TikTok this year.

With trailers, games, curtain calls, snippets of our exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes looks, these are what our followers were loving on the clock app.

10. Step inside the big top at The Greatest Showman circus show, Come Alive! – 482.8K

We’re off to the greatest start as we went backstage for an exclusive look at Come Alive! The Greatest Showman inspired-show tells an original story and is playing in a dedicated big top tent in London.

9. Rafikis unite – 700.5K

Earlier this year, The Lion King celebrated 25 years in the West End and marked the occasion not only with a theatre upgrade but with a special curtain call performance from five Rafikis from around the world!

8. Is it Shakespeare or is it Taylor Swift? – 704.4K

We couldn’t resist quizzing Luke Thompson and the cast of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Love’s Labour’s Lost on their Shakespeare and Taylor Swift knowledge. Did they know the numbers all too well? Find out below.

Is it Shakespeare or is it Taylor Swift? We asked Luke Thompson and the cast of @Royal Shakespeare Company Love's Labour's Lost to celebrate the release of TSTTPD…

7. Willkommen! Cabaret welcomes new leads – 890K

When Cara Delevingne, Luke Treadaway and Michael Ahomka-Lindsay joined the West End revival they received a perfectly marvellous reception when first-look footage of them at the Kit Kat Club racked up the views.

6. All hail, Macbeth! – 972K

At number six is the trailer of the David Tennant and Cush Jumbo-led revival of the Scottish play. Luckily, it’s coming to cinemas next year so more audiences will have a chance to experience the WhatsOnStage Award-nominated production.

ALL HAIL MACBETH! David Tennant and Cush Jumbo are starring in a new adaptation of Macbeth to be released in cinemas next February. Check out the latest trailer drop!

5. Bit of cheese – 1M

Who’d have thought there’d be so many Fawlty Towers fans on TikTok? When we headed into rehearsals of the stage adaptation, we had users reveling in nostalgia as they took to the comments to share their favourite gags from the TV show.

4. Yeah! – 1.4M

We never expected young Nessarose to steal the show in the star-studded movie adaptation of Wicked with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey among the cast. But that’s what Cesily Collette Taylor did! We sat down with Marissa Bode (who plays Nessa) and Ethan Slater (Boq) during the press tour and couldn’t resist talking about that little ‘yeah!’. Want to hear more from Marissa? Read our interviews here.

3. Wicked easter eggs – 2.4M

Another Wicked installment comes from the ruby red carpet at the New York premiere where we asked which Easter eggs we should look out for. If you can’t get enough, we’re keeping a running list of the ones we spot and all of the stage stars in the film. Our upload of the movie trailer also racked up circa 780K views!

The Wicked cast and creatives tease easter eggs in the upcoming movie, what hidden surprises are you hoping to see? 💚

2. A regal performance – 2.7M

A late edition from The Lion King! In December, Shaun Escoffrey (Mufasa) and Owen Chaponda (Simba) treated us to a beautiful acoustic performance of “He Lives in You” from the hit show ahead of the release of Disney’s Mufasa.

1.Mamma Mia! mayhem – circa 11M

My my! Once again Mamma Mia! takes the top spot. Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley, winners of last year’s talent search show joined the cast, and we treated our followers to rehearsal clips, curtain calls, interviews and production photos throughout their run! Now that is super (trouper)!