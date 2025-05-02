WhatsOnStage Top Three: Frances Mayli McCann

Welcome to the newest feature from WhatsOnStage – the WhatsOnStage Top Three!

We’re asking all of your favourite stage stars to share their favourite musical, their favourite play, and their favourite showtune. It may seem easy, but we’re putting them on the spot, with thousands of options to choose from!

While preparing to open The Great Gatsby in the West End, we caught up with Daisy Buchanan herself, Frances Mayli McCann! If you check out the video below, you can see that she was joined by a cheeky co-star. Cough, cough, Jamie Muscato, who just happened to have the same picks…

Remember to share yours on social media with #WhatsOnStageTopThree. Work!