whatsonstage white
Features

WhatsOnStage Top Three: Frances Mayli McCann

The Great Gatsby star shares her favourite musical, play, and showtune!

Editorial Staff

Editorial Staff

| Nationwide |

2 May 2025

Frances Mayli McCann
Frances Mayli McCann, © Dan Kennedy

Welcome to the newest feature from WhatsOnStage – the WhatsOnStage Top Three!

We’re asking all of your favourite stage stars to share their favourite musical, their favourite play, and their favourite showtune. It may seem easy, but we’re putting them on the spot, with thousands of options to choose from!

While preparing to open The Great Gatsby in the West End, we caught up with Daisy Buchanan herself, Frances Mayli McCann! If you check out the video below, you can see that she was joined by a cheeky co-star. Cough, cough, Jamie Muscato, who just happened to have the same picks…

Remember to share yours on social media with #WhatsOnStageTopThree. Work!

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Actors Andrew Cosfan and Oliver Tompsett in an interview with WhatsOnStage

The cast of A Knight’s Tale discuss jousting and their favourite musical numbers on opening night

Reach for the stars… and change them!