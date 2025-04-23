The Great Gatsby musical releases West End production photos

The Great Gatsby has roared into London’s Coliseum and photos have now been released.

Based on F Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel about a self-made millionaire and his quest for the American Dream (in the arms of the married woman living across the bay), the show is also running on Broadway while enjoying its West End premiere.

The Great Gatsby features a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), an original score by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), and direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). You can read our exclusive interview with Bruni here.

Taking on the role of Jay Gatsby is Jamie Muscato, while Frances Mayli McCann plays Daisy Buchanan.

Corbin Bleu will make his London theatre debut as Nick Carraway, alongside Amber Davies as Jordan Baker, Joel Montague as George Wilson, John Owen-Jones as Meyer Wolfsheim, Jon Robyns as Tom Buchanan and Rachel Tucker as Myrtle Wilson.

Completing the cast are George Crawford (Waitress), Jordan Crouch (Anything Goes), Kiara Dario (Miss Saigon), Frances Dee (Matilda), Aimée Fisher (Waitress), Tom Andrew Hargreaves (Pretty Woman), Alyn Hawke (Come From Away), Ediz Mahmut (Hadestown), Jamel Matthias (Why Am I So Single?), Nevé McGuiness-Dyce (Starlight Express), Rose Ouellette (The Wizard of Oz), Sophie Pourret (Guys and Dolls), William Richardson (Les Misérables) and Lily Wang (Burlesque) as ensemble.

The production is choreographed by Dominique Kelley (who we also interviewed recently), with Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III. The team is completed by lighting designer Cory Pattak, sound designer Brian Ronan, hair and wig designers Drama Desk Award winner Charles G LaPointe and Rachael Geier. Arrangements are by Jason Howland, orchestrations are by Howland and Kim Scharnberg and the music producer is Grammy Award winner Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio. UK casting is by Jill Green Casting.

Also in the company are swings Liv Alexander (Cabaret), Taylor Alman (Greatest Days), Lauren Hampton (Mamma Mia!), Jared Irving (Aladdin), Samuel John-Humphreys (Sister Act) and Millie Mayhew (Wicked).

You can watch an exclusive video of the leading duo here:

The production will play at the London Coliseum through to 7 September 2025. Tickets are on sale now below.