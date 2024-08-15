West End transfer of Shifters: first look photos

Take a first look at the West End transfer of Shifters.

The Bush Theatre’s smash hit play was first seen in February where it enjoyed a sell-out run. The romantic piece tells the story of Des and Dre, who reconnect following a significant parting. In a glowing review from WhatsOnStage, it was said to “feature one kiss in particular which you’re unlikely to see the equal of onstage this year.”

Heather Agyepong (School Girls; or The African Mean Girls Play) and Tosin Cole (Doctor Who) star once more, directed by Lynette Linton.

Benedict Lombe, a Susan Smith Blackburn Prize-winner for Lava in 2022, follows in the footsteps of Natasha Gordon and Yasmin Joseph as the third Black British female playwright to have her play staged in the West End.

As revealed last week, Idris Elba (Hijack), Maya Jama (The Duchess) and musician Little Simz have now joined the producing team alongside Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Chuchu Nwagu Productions and Sonia Friedman Productions for the nine-week season.

The production includes set and costume design by Alex Berry, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Tony Gayle, composition by Xana, movement and intimacy direction by Shelley Maxwell, production dramaturg Deirdre O’Halloran, voice coach Joel Trill, and casting by Heather Basten.

Shifters will have a strictly limited engagement at the Duke of York’s Theatre to 12 October 2024. Tickets are on sale now, with 50 per cent for the first four weeks priced at £40 or under. Audiences will also have the opportunity to sit on-stage at every performance.

Shifters was originally commissioned by Bush Theatre, supported by the Jerwood Foundation.