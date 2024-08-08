Idris Elba, Maya Jama and Little Simz to serve as producers for West End transfer of Shifters

A trio of high-profile names have been confirmed as producers for the upcoming West End transfer of Shifters.

Idris Elba (Hijack), Maya Jama (The Duchess) and musician Little Simz have now joined the producing team alongside Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Chuchu Nwagu Productions and Sonia Friedman Productions for the previously announced nine-week season.

Elba commented: “This play is so well written by Benedict Lombe and so well performed by Heather Agyepong and Tosin Cole. We feel very very privileged to be a part of its transition into the West End.”

Jama added: “I’m so excited to be a part of bringing Benedict Lombe’s beautiful play, Shifters, to the West End. I fell in love with the play the moment I read it – I feel like I know these characters, I know their story, and it’s also really wonderful to be able to see yourself represented in art, that’s the most important part of it. I really hope you fall in love with these characters and their journey as much as I have.”

Finally, Simz said: “I first saw Shifters at the Bush Theatre on the last night of the run. I was moved to tears by this play. Tosin and Heather spoke Benedict’s words with such conviction and truth. Their performances were exceptional. I’m so glad it’s showing again in the West End as this is a really important story that needs to be told. Get your tickets now before it’s too late!”

In addition, a new initiative has been announced to champion Black British creatives through the launch of a pop-up bookshop with the goal of showcasing Black British playwriting, literature and poetry. It will run from 12 to 20 August (excluding 18 August) and will be located in the outer foyer of the Duke of York’s Theatre. Named “Shifting the Narrative Bookshop”, it will focus on themes of Black joy, love, futurism and celebration instead of trauma.

The Bush Theatre’s smash hit play was first seen in February where it enjoyed a sell-out run. The romantic piece tells the story of Des and Dre, who reconnect following a significant parting. In a glowing review from WhatsOnStage, it was said to “feature one kiss in particular which you’re unlikely to see the equal of onstage this year.”

Lombe, a Susan Smith Blackburn Prize-winner for Lava in 2022, follows in the footsteps of Natasha Gordon and Yasmin Joseph as the third Black British female playwright to have her play staged in the West End.

Agyepong (School Girls; or The African Mean Girls Play) and Cole (Doctor Who) will star once more, directed by Lynette Linton.

The production includes set and costume design by Alex Berry, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Tony Gayle, composition by Xana, movement and intimacy direction by Shelley Maxwell, production dramaturg Deirdre O’Halloran, voice coach Joel Trill, and casting by Heather Basten.

Shifters will have a strictly limited engagement at the Duke of York’s Theatre from 12 August to 12 October 2024. Tickets are on sale now, with 50 per cent for the first four weeks priced at £40 or under. Audiences will also have the opportunity to sit on-stage at every performance.

Shifters was originally commissioned by Bush Theatre, supported by the Jerwood Foundation.