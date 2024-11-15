West End stars to perform concerts at the Vaudeville Theatre next year

See who’s lined up to light up the Vaudeville!

A series of Monday night concerts, The Westway Sessions, will take place at the Vaudeville Theatre in spring 2025, presented by Westway Music.

The series opens on 3 February with Cassidy Janson. Janson will perform a selection of songs and share stories from her career. On 10 February, Joe Stilgoe and Liza Pulman present A Couple of Swells, a show combining music and storytelling.

Aimie Atkinson performs on 17 February, singing material from her forthcoming album and other songs from her career in musicals. Lee Mead appears on 10 March with The Best of Me, performing songs that have influenced his career and previewing tracks from his upcoming EP.

The series concludes on 17 March with Kerry Ellis in Queen of the West End. Ellis will perform songs from her stage career and reflect on her experiences in productions like Wicked and We Will Rock You.

Tickets go on general sale from Thursday, 21 November, with Westway pre-sale access available from Monday, 18 November.