West End performer Alison Jiear launches fundraiser for brain cancer surgery

West End performer Alison Jiear has launched a fundraising appeal to help pay for private surgery after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Jiear, an Australian singer and musical theatre performer, shared the news in a post explaining that she had experienced difficulties coordinating her left hand while working aboard a Princess cruise ship. Following advice from a fellow entertainer, she visited the ship’s medical centre, where doctors suspected a stroke. The following morning, the ship’s doctor recommended an emergency scan, prompting her to return to the UK, where the glioblastoma was confirmed.

Jiear’s theatre credits include Jerry Springer: The Opera, for which she received an Olivier Award nomination in 2004, Sister Act, Three Little Pigs and Grease. She also appeared in the film adaptation of Les Misérables and reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2015.

Jiear said she was initially told that surgery was too dangerous because of the tumour’s location, but the possibility of an effective operation was later confirmed. She has confirmed the procedure would not be a cure but could provide more time with her children and help maintain her quality of life.

The operation is scheduled for Monday 2 November, with the hospital needing to receive cleared funds by Friday 30 October for the surgery to proceed.

According to Jiear’s post, the diagnosis has affected her ability to work, and she has been forced to cancelled work worth tens of thousands of pounds. She also said her family faces substantial costs in the coming months. Jiear has reported paralysis in her left arm and impaired speech, which have made communicating with friends and supporters more difficult.