Curve’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory musical revival – rehearsal photos released

Exclusive: Curve, Leicester has released rehearsal photos ahead of its production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Based on Roald Dahl’s novel, the musical features a book by David Greig, music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman. This revival is directed by Curve artistic director Nikolai Foster.

Leicestershire actor Jonny Fines will play Willy Wonka, while Charlie Bucket will be played by Lucas Kerr, Jett Moises, William Stafford and Theo Wake. David-Michael Johnson will play Grandpa Joe, while Molly Lynch returns to Curve as Mrs Bucket.

Serei Knight-Francis, Shamiso Nyamuda and Tida Nyamuda will share the role of Violet Beauregarde, with Lejaun Sheppard as Mr Beauregarde. Kyrelle Lammy, Leo Hollingsworth and Samuel Smith will share the role of Mike Teavee, while Rachel Izen plays Mrs Teavee.

Matilda Hennessy, Rose Jammeh and Sophie Purnell will play Veruca Salt, with Darren Bennett as Mr Salt. Thomas Burton, George Consterdine and Benjamin Dalton will share the role of Augustus Gloop, while Lizzie Bea plays Mrs Gloop.

The cast also includes Michelle Cornelius as Grandma Josephine, Thea Jo Wolfe as Grandma Georgina, Samuel Sarpong-Broni as Grandpa George, Liam Doyle as Jerry, Sinead Kenny as Cherry and Aisha Davis as Mrs Green.

The ensemble comprises Elsie Buckley, Ru Fisher, Liam McEvoy, Billy Medlin and Hannah Nuttall. Making his professional debut, Jordan Dixon joins Rachel Jayne Picar as an onstage swing, with Joseph Craig and Tori McDougall as offstage swings.

A community company of more than 20 young people will also perform as part of the production.

Foster directs, with Ebony Molina as choreographer and Leslie Travers as set designer. Katrina Lindsay is costume designer, Chris Fisher is illusions designer, Ben Cracknell is lighting designer, Adam Fisher is sound designer and George Reeve is video designer.

Mark Marson for Campbell Young Associates is wigs, hair and make-up designer, while Rachael Canning is puppets designer and director. Stephen Brooker is musical supervisor, George Dyer is orchestrations adaptor and Isaac McCullough is musical director. Casting is by Olivia Laydon for Jill Green Casting.

Ollie Khurshid and Jordan Isaac are associate directors, with Dale White as associate choreographer.

The production will feature songs including “The Candy Man”, “It Must Be Believed to Be Seen”, “The Oompa Loompa Song” and “Pure Imagination”.

Accessible performances include a British Sign Language interpreted performance on 4 December at 7.15pm; captioned performances on 12 December at 7.15pm and 17 December at 2pm; a dementia friendly performance on 16 December at 2pm; audio described performances and touch tours on 19 December at 2pm and 6 January at 7.15pm; and relaxed performances on 3 January at 1pm and 7 January at 2pm.

Curve’s Creative Programmes team will also deliver learning and engagement activity alongside the production, including a free digital education pack, workshops for school groups and a Theatre Day on 10 December.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory plays at Curve from 21 November 2026 to 16 January 2027. Tickets are on sale now.