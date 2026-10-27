Billy Elliot releases rehearsal photos ahead of tour

Billy Elliot the Musical has revealed a first look inside rehearsals ahead of its upcoming UK and Ireland tour.

The production has confirmed engagements at Sunderland Empire from 4 to 28 November 2026, the Palace Theatre Manchester from 2 December 2026 to 9 January 2027 and Edinburgh Playhouse from 19 January to 6 February 2027.

The production will then return to the West End for the first time in more than 10 years, playing a limited season at the Adelphi Theatre from 12 February to 31 July 2027.

After that, it will visit the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff from 10 to 28 August 2027, followed by the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin from 14 September to 9 October 2027. The tour will then continue to Alhambra in Bradford from 19 October to 6 November 2027, before heading to the Bristol Hippodrome from 1 to 26 February 2028.

Based on the 2000 film, Billy Elliot the Musical is set during the 1984/85 miners’ strike and follows Billy, a young boy who discovers a talent for ballet.

The musical has a book and lyrics by Lee Hall, music by Elton John, direction by Stephen Daldry and choreography by Peter Darling. The production features scenic design by Ian MacNeil, costume design by Nicky Gillibrand, lighting design by Rick Fisher, sound design by Paul Arditti and hair, wig and make-up design by Campbell Young. Musical supervision and orchestrations are by Martin Koch.

The tour is directed by Simon Pollard, with associate choreography by Jeroen Luiten.