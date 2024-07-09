Watch Frances Ruffelle and Norman Bowman perform “Unusual Way” from Nine

The musical number features in new Edinburgh Fringe show The Scot and the Showgirl

Exclusive: Watch a brand-new music video, featuring Frances Ruffelle and Norman Bowman, ahead of the world premiere of The Scot and the Showgirl.

Ruffelle, a Tony Award winner whose previous stage credits include the likes of Les Misérables, Starlight Express, Piaf, Pippin, Chicago and The Wild Party and who can currently be seen at the Turbine Theatre in Closer to Heaven, duets with her partner Bowman (Mamma Mia!, 42nd Street, Guys and Dolls, Parade, Les Misérables) in the video.

The duo perform their own rendition of Maury Yeston’s “Unusual Way”, originally from Nine and soon to be featured in The Scot and the Showgirl alongside songs by Stephen Sondheim, Burt Bacharach, Elvis Costello number and The Proclaimers.

Check out the music video below:

Presented by Cloud9 Management, The Scot and the Showgirl is a “true(ish) wee musical thingamajig about a perfectly imperfect relationship that began 28 years ago at Edinburgh Waverley train station” with a 60-minute running time.

It will run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe’s Pleasance Dome (Queen Dome) at 3:50pm from 31 July to 26 August 2024 (excluding 6, 13, 20).

“Unusual Way” will also be released as a single on Friday, 19 July.