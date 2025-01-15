TV and musical star Diane Langton has died aged 77

Diane Langton has died aged 77.

Diane’s long stage career began in 1968 with an appearance in Hair. She has performed in the West End in notable productions such as A Chorus Line, Pippin, I’m Getting My Act Together, A Little Night Music, Chicago, and Mary Poppins. In 1982, she appeared in the Royal Variety Performance, performing a number from Show Boat.

In 1987, she created the role of Angel in Kander & Ebb’s The Rink at the Forum Theatre in Manchester, a role she reprised in the 1988 West End transfer. She returned to The Rink in 2004 at the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry, this time playing the role of Angel’s mother, Anna. In 2010, she joined the London cast of Billy Elliot as Grandma.

Diane is known for playing Marlena “Nana” McQueen in Hollyoaks from 2007 to 2009 and from 2012 onwards. Her other notable TV roles include Kathy in The Rag Trade, Ruby Rowan in Heartbeat, and Bev Williams in EastEnders. She appeared in Only Fools and Horses as June Snell, a former girlfriend of Del Boy.

Elaine Paige paid tribute to her friend, saying: “In total shock at Diane Langton‘s passing. Memories of us in Hair flooding back. Her in the dressing room with a bottle of brown ale! We also recorded an LP ‘Sparrow.’ She was a unique, talented artist. A funny, kind and special friend. My thoughts with husband Derek.”