Titanique announces new West End cast

See who’s leaving, who’s joining and whose parts will go on!

The West End production of Titanique has revealed new casting.

Combining the music of Céline Dion with the blockbuster film Titanic, the West End premiere officially opened at the Criterion Theatre earlier this year.

It was described as “a riotous voyage” by our critic, and has gone on to win two Olivier Awards: for Best New Entertainment or Comedy, and for performer Layton Williams.

Featuring a raft of Dion’s iconic songs including “My Heart Will Go On”, “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More”, the piece is co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli. It premiered off-Broadway in June 2022 and won several awards.

The company from 10 June will feature Luke Bayer as Jack, Richard Carson as Cal, Hiba Elchikhe as Rose, Carl Mullaney as Ruth, Tosh Wanogho-Maud as The Iceberg and Caitlin Tipping as the offstage understudy.

They join original West End cast members Darren Bennett as Victor Garber / Luigi, Lauren Drew as Céline Dion, Charlotte Wakefield as Molly Brown, Adrianne Langley, Madison Swan and Rodney Vubya as on-stage background vocalists, as well as offstage understudy Freddie King.

Titanique is directed by Blue (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors), with music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by IRNE Award winner Nicholas James Connell. The creative team also includes set designers Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Laubacher, costume designer Alejo Vietti, lighting designer Paige Seber, sound designer Lawrence Schober and casting directors Pearson Casting. It is co-produced by Eva Price and Michael Harrison.

Titanique is booking at the Criterion Theatre until 4 January 2026.