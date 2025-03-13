whatsonstage white
Big Night of Musicals broadcast on the BBC – first look photos released

Take a high-quality look at what’s coming in nine days’ time!

Alex Wood

| Nationwide |

13 March 2025

Georgina Castle in Mean Girls, © BBC/TBI Media
The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals returned to the AO Arena in Manchester for its fourth consecutive year, celebrating theatre with a star-studded concert – and photos have now been released ahead of its BBC broadcast.

The event, hosted once again by Jason Manford, featured performances from a range of West End and touring productions. You can see the line-up details here.

The event marks 30 years of National Lottery support for the theatre and performing arts, having helped support more than 20,000 theatre-related projects to the tune of £1.3 billion. In addition, National Lottery funding has helped restore theatres as well as enabling hundreds of performing arts projects.

The show will be broadcast on BBC One on 22 March at 18.50.

