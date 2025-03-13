Big Night of Musicals broadcast on the BBC – first look photos released

Take a high-quality look at what’s coming in nine days’ time!

The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals returned to the AO Arena in Manchester for its fourth consecutive year, celebrating theatre with a star-studded concert – and photos have now been released ahead of its BBC broadcast.

The event, hosted once again by Jason Manford, featured performances from a range of West End and touring productions. You can see the line-up details here.

The event marks 30 years of National Lottery support for the theatre and performing arts, having helped support more than 20,000 theatre-related projects to the tune of £1.3 billion. In addition, National Lottery funding has helped restore theatres as well as enabling hundreds of performing arts projects.

The show will be broadcast on BBC One on 22 March at 18.50.