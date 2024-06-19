Tin Can Bros’ Spies Are Forever to be performed in concert in the West End

Thrills and chuckles in the West End…

Tin Can Bros will bring their comedy musical, Spies Are Forever in Concert, to the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London this September.

Spies Are Forever follows Agent Curt Mega, who is caught in the complexities of Cold War politics, working to thwart a Nazi revival. The show blends espionage and comedy, featuring encounters with a Russian femme fatale, a black market arms dealer, and other colourful characters.

Tin Can Bros, comprising Corey Lubowich, Joey Richter, and Brian Rosenthal, have produced over 200 YouTube videos and staged seven live shows. Their collaboration with Team StarKid has amassed over 317 million YouTube views.

The show will play a one-night performance on Tuesday, 3 September 2024. tickets will be available for public purchase starting at 10am on Friday, 21 June.

The original Los Angeles company, including Richter, Rosenthal, and Lubowich, will be joined by Clark Baxtresser, Lauren Lopez, and West End actors Adrian Hansel as Agent Curt Mega and Jak Malone as Dr Baron Von Nazi. Additional cast members will be announced later.

Spies Are Forever in Concert is presented by Lambert Jackson and Tin Can Bros.