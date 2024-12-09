The Yard Theatre to be demolished ahead of new venue’s construction – with final production confirmed

The Yard Theatre has announced that a new production of Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie will be its final show, before the building is demolished to make way for a purpose-built venue.

The redevelopment marks the end of an era for the theatre, which has been operating in its current space for 13 years. Originally designed as a temporary venue, the Yard has become a prominent cultural institution in London and beyond. Artists such as Michaela Coel, Ncuti Gatwa, and Emma D’Arcy have appeared at the venue, which blends theatre, nightlife and club events.

The new theatre, designed by Takero Shimazaki Architects, is expected to open in 2026. The redevelopment is supported by over £6.4 million in funding from organizations including Arts Council England, the Greater London Authority, and the London Legacy Development Corporation. The plans include a 220-seat auditorium, a café-bar, and spaces for young artists, with an emphasis on sustainable design and materials. Features will include natural ventilation, recycled bricks, and reused materials from the current building.

Artistic director Jay Miller will direct The Glass Menagerie, which runs from 28 February to 21 April 2025.

Tickets for The Glass Menagerie are on sale now. The creative team includes Cécile Trėmolières as set designer, Lambdog1066 as costume designer, Josh Anio Grigg as composer and sound designer, Sung Im Her as movement director, Arthur Carrington as casting director, and Edward Hilsum as illusion designer, with Erin Guan serving as set and costume assistant.

The production team features Davin Patrick as production manager, Julia Nimmo as company stage manager, and Rhea Cosford as assistant stage manager.