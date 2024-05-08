Yard Theatre to build new venue in Hackney

The Yard Theatre, located in Tower Hamlets, is set to undergo a significant transformation.

Thanks to a £700,000 grant from Arts Council England (ACE), the Yard will construct a new state-of-the-art theatre in Hackney Wick.

The project aims to double the theatre’s capacity, while also being capable of launching national tours and London transfers. It comes after a total fundraising effort of over £6 million, including support from the London Legacy Development Corporation, Greater London Authority, and various private trusts.

The new venue, designed by award-winning Takero Shimazaki Architects, will replace the current temporary warehouse conversion that has served as the theatre’s home for the past 12 years. There will be a major refurbishment and extension of the building, creating a new auditorium with a seating capacity of 200, improved comfort features such as cushioned seats, and enhanced resources for artists. The theatre will prioritise sustainability by incorporating green innovations such as a naturally ventilated auditorium, recycled waste-based brick, and solar power.

Accessibility is also a key focus, with features like a level floor, wheelchair-accessible technical box, and accessible lighting rig. Additionally, the new space will house a workshop, spacious dressing rooms with showers, and a permanent young artists Space, replacing the temporary community center, Hub67.

Yard Theatre’s artistic director Jay Miller said: “For 13 years, the entire Yard Theatre team has poured its heart and soul into the vision of a permanent, state-of-the-art space. Today, thanks to the tireless efforts of everyone involved and the generous support of Arts Council England and other funders, that vision gets closer.

“This new space in Hackney Wick marks a monumental step forward for the Yard Theatre. It demonstrates our commitment to long-term artistic growth and allows us to create an even more dynamic space for artists and audiences. We are incredibly proud of the journey that led us here, but we’re also excited about what’s to come. Watch this space!”