whatsonstage white
Theatre News

The Stage Awards 2025 winners announced

See which venues and organisations have picked up the prizes

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Nationwide |

20 January 2025

Michael Patrick as Richard III, photo by Johnny Frazer
Michael Patrick as Richard III, photo by Johnny Frazer

The winners for The Stage Awards has been revealed in a ceremony at the Royal Opera House.

The event recognises venues, organisations and producers who have made a significant contribution to the wide theatre eco-system over the last 12 months.

Theatre of the Year

@sohoplace, London
Curve, Leicester
WINNER: Nottingham Playhouse
WINNER: Orange Tree Theatre, London
Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, London
Sherman Theatre, Cardiff

Theatre Building of the Year

Brighton Dome’s Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre
Garsington Opera’s Garsington Studios
WINNER: The Well Walk Theatre, London

Producer of the Year

A Play, a Pie and a Pint
Greenwich and Docklands International Festival
WINNER: Michael Harrison Entertainment 

Innovation Award

Ballet Nights
Finn Beames & Company for Quiet Songs
WINNER: Orchard West, Dartford

Community Award

Bloomin’ Buds Theatre Company
Icon, Chatham for Ghost Ships
The Javaad Alipoor Company for A Flag Large Enough
Pegasus Opera Company for Windrush Travelling Songbook
WINNER: Synergy Theatre Project
Wonder Fools for Positive Stories for Negative Times

International Award

Forced Entertainment
Lyric Theatre, Belfast for the international tour of Agreement
WINNER: Projekt Europa

Campaign of the Year

Nottingham Playhouse for Punch
WINNER: Park Theatre and Adam Blanshay Productions for Kim’s Convenience
Situation UK for Mean Girls Day

 

The Special Prize went to Mike Elliott, long-serving maintenance manager at Bristol Old Vic, while the Judges’ Award went to Michael Patrick, who starred in Belfast Lyric Theatre’s landmark production of The Tragedy of Richard III.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Charlie McCullagh

Charlie McCullagh performs a number from new musical The Rise and Fall of Vinnie and Paul

The piece is about Van Gogh