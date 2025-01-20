The Stage Awards 2025 winners announced

See which venues and organisations have picked up the prizes

The winners for The Stage Awards has been revealed in a ceremony at the Royal Opera House.

The event recognises venues, organisations and producers who have made a significant contribution to the wide theatre eco-system over the last 12 months.

Theatre of the Year @sohoplace, London

Curve, Leicester

WINNER: Nottingham Playhouse

WINNER: Orange Tree Theatre, London

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, London

Sherman Theatre, Cardiff

Theatre Building of the Year

Brighton Dome’s Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre

Garsington Opera’s Garsington Studios

WINNER: The Well Walk Theatre, London

Producer of the Year A Play, a Pie and a Pint

Greenwich and Docklands International Festival

WINNER: Michael Harrison Entertainment

Innovation Award Ballet Nights

Finn Beames & Company for Quiet Songs

WINNER: Orchard West, Dartford

Community Award Bloomin’ Buds Theatre Company

Icon, Chatham for Ghost Ships

The Javaad Alipoor Company for A Flag Large Enough

Pegasus Opera Company for Windrush Travelling Songbook

WINNER: Synergy Theatre Project

Wonder Fools for Positive Stories for Negative Times

International Award Forced Entertainment

Lyric Theatre, Belfast for the international tour of Agreement

WINNER: Projekt Europa