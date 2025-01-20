The Stage Awards 2025 winners announced

The winners for The Stage Awards has been revealed in a ceremony at the Royal Opera House.
The event recognises venues, organisations and producers who have made a significant contribution to the wide theatre eco-system over the last 12 months.
Theatre of the Year
@sohoplace, London
Curve, Leicester WINNER: Nottingham Playhouse WINNER: Orange Tree Theatre, London
Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, London
Sherman Theatre, Cardiff
Theatre Building of the Year
Brighton Dome’s Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre
Garsington Opera’s Garsington Studios WINNER: The Well Walk Theatre, London
Producer of the Year
A Play, a Pie and a Pint
Greenwich and Docklands International Festival WINNER: Michael Harrison Entertainment
Innovation Award
Ballet Nights
Finn Beames & Company for Quiet Songs WINNER: Orchard West, Dartford
Community Award
Bloomin’ Buds Theatre Company
Icon, Chatham for Ghost Ships
The Javaad Alipoor Company for A Flag Large Enough
Pegasus Opera Company for Windrush Travelling Songbook WINNER: Synergy Theatre Project
Wonder Fools for Positive Stories for Negative Times
International Award
Forced Entertainment
Lyric Theatre, Belfast for the international tour of Agreement WINNER: Projekt Europa
Campaign of the Year
Nottingham Playhouse for Punch WINNER: Park Theatre and Adam Blanshay Productions for Kim’s Convenience
Situation UK for Mean Girls Day
The Special Prize went to Mike Elliott, long-serving maintenance manager at Bristol Old Vic, while the Judges’ Award went to Michael Patrick, who starred in Belfast Lyric Theatre’s landmark production of The Tragedy of Richard III.