Winners revealed for The Stage Awards 2024
The winners of The Stage Awards 2024 have now been revealed.
The ceremony took place this afternoon at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in the West End, hosted by Isobel Thom and Elan Davies, who are the co-recipients of the 2023 prize for Best Performer in a Play. In addition, Jessica Lee (who took home the 2023 Stage Debut Award for Best Performer in a Musical) gave a live rendition of “Borrowed Time” from Death Note: The Musical.
The awards celebrate excellence in British theatre, recognising performing arts organisations and teams that have made significant contributions to the industry.
The previously unveiled shortlist included theatres from various locations across the UK, encompassing cities such as Leeds, Liverpool, Cardiff, Chichester, Birmingham, London, and Manchester.
The 2024 winners are in bold below:
Theatre of the Year
Almeida Theatre, London
Birmingham Rep
Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, London
National Theatre, London (TIE)
Sherman Theatre, Cardiff
Watermill Theatre, Newbury (TIE)
Fringe Theatre of the Year
Little Angel Theatre, London
Orange Tree Theatre, London
Reading Rep Theatre
Theatre Building of the Year
Aviva Studios, Manchester
Roundhouse Works, London
Southwark Playhouse Elephant, London
Producer of the Year
Actors Touring Company
Ellie Keel Productions
Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru
Innovation Award
Actors Touring Company and Greenwich+Docklands International Festival for The Architect
Mercury Theatre for I Really Do Think This Will Change Your Life
ZU-UK for Within Touching Distance
Digital Project of the Year
Peut-Être Theatre for Audiomoves at the Zoo
Alastair White and Gemma A Williams for #CAPITAL
Parade-Fest and Artists on the Frontline for With Fire and Rage
Community Project of the Year
Culture Collective
Theatre by the Lake for Every Brilliant Thing
LUNG, the North Wall and the University of Nottingham for Woodhill
Creu Cymru and Diverse Cymru for Hynt
Freelancers Make Theatre Work
Chickenshed for The Space Between Us programme
International Award
Battersea Arts Centre
Complicité
Transform, Leeds
Unsung Hero
Janet Bakose – Chichester Festival Theatre
Judges’ Award
Chickenshed