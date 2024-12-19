The Stage Awards 2025 nominees revealed

See which venues and organisations have been shortlisted

The shortlist for The Stage Awards has been revealed ahead of a ceremony next month.

The event recognises venues, organisations and producers who have made a significant contribution to the wide theatre eco-system over the last 12 months.

Theatre of the Year @sohoplace, London

Curve, Leicester

Nottingham Playhouse

Orange Tree Theatre, London

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, London

Sherman Theatre, Cardiff

Theatre Building of the Year

Brighton Dome’s Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre

Garsington Opera’s Garsington Studios

The Well Walk Theatre, London

Producer of the Year A Play, a Pie and a Pint

Greenwich and Docklands International Festival

Michael Harrison Entertainment

Innovation Award Ballet Nights

Finn Beames & Company for Quiet Songs

Orchard West, Dartford

Community Award Bloomin’ Buds Theatre Company

Icon, Chatham for Ghost Ships

The Javaad Alipoor Company for A Flag Large Enough

Pegasus Opera Company for Windrush Travelling Songbook

Synergy Theatre Project

Wonder Fools for Positive Stories for Negative Times

International Award Forced Entertainment

Lyric Theatre, Belfast for the international tour of Agreement

Projekt Europa

Campaign of the Year Nottingham Playhouse for Punch

Park Theatre and Adam Blanshay Productions for Kim’s Convenience Situation UK for Mean Girls Day

The winners will be revealed at a special ceremony at the Royal Opera House on 20 January 2025.