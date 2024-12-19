The Stage Awards 2025 nominees revealed

The shortlist for The Stage Awards has been revealed ahead of a ceremony next month.
The event recognises venues, organisations and producers who have made a significant contribution to the wide theatre eco-system over the last 12 months.
Theatre of the Year
@sohoplace, London
Curve, Leicester
Nottingham Playhouse
Orange Tree Theatre, London
Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, London
Sherman Theatre, Cardiff
Theatre Building of the Year
Brighton Dome’s Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre
Garsington Opera’s Garsington Studios
The Well Walk Theatre, London
Producer of the Year
A Play, a Pie and a Pint
Greenwich and Docklands International Festival
Michael Harrison Entertainment
Innovation Award
Ballet Nights
Finn Beames & Company for Quiet Songs
Orchard West, Dartford
Community Award
Bloomin’ Buds Theatre Company
Icon, Chatham for Ghost Ships
The Javaad Alipoor Company for A Flag Large Enough
Pegasus Opera Company for Windrush Travelling Songbook
Synergy Theatre Project
Wonder Fools for Positive Stories for Negative Times
International Award
Forced Entertainment
Lyric Theatre, Belfast for the international tour of Agreement
Projekt Europa
Campaign of the Year
Nottingham Playhouse for Punch
Park Theatre and Adam Blanshay Productions for Kim’s Convenience
Situation UK for Mean Girls Day
The winners will be revealed at a special ceremony at the Royal Opera House on 20 January 2025.