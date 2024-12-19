whatsonstage white
The Stage Awards 2025 nominees revealed

See which venues and organisations have been shortlisted

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Nationwide |

19 December 2024

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in twilight
Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, © David Jensen

The shortlist for The Stage Awards has been revealed ahead of a ceremony next month.

The event recognises venues, organisations and producers who have made a significant contribution to the wide theatre eco-system over the last 12 months.

Theatre of the Year

@sohoplace, London
Curve, Leicester
Nottingham Playhouse
Orange Tree Theatre, London
Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, London
Sherman Theatre, Cardiff

Theatre Building of the Year

Brighton Dome’s Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre
Garsington Opera’s Garsington Studios
The Well Walk Theatre, London

Producer of the Year

A Play, a Pie and a Pint
Greenwich and Docklands International Festival
Michael Harrison Entertainment

Innovation Award

Ballet Nights
Finn Beames & Company for Quiet Songs
Orchard West, Dartford

Community Award

Bloomin’ Buds Theatre Company
Icon, Chatham for Ghost Ships
The Javaad Alipoor Company for A Flag Large Enough
Pegasus Opera Company for Windrush Travelling Songbook
Synergy Theatre Project
Wonder Fools for Positive Stories for Negative Times

International Award

Forced Entertainment
Lyric Theatre, Belfast for the international tour of Agreement
Projekt Europa

Campaign of the Year

Nottingham Playhouse for Punch
Park Theatre and Adam Blanshay Productions for Kim’s Convenience
Situation UK for Mean Girls Day

The winners will be revealed at a special ceremony at the Royal Opera House on 20 January 2025.

