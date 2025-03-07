The Seagull with Cate Blanchett, Emma Corrin, Tom Burke – first look photos released

Cate Blanchett and Tom Burke are currently leading a new revival of The Seagull in London, and production photos have been released!

The show officially opened last night, and received a favourable review from WhatsOnStage.

In this new adaptation by Duncan Macmillan and Thomas Ostermeier, Blanchett stars as Arkadina. She is joined by Burke in Anton Chekhov’s seminal play, with the pair recently working together on Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming film Black Bag.

Also in the cast are The Crown and Deadpool and Wolverine star Emma Corrin as Nina, as well as Kodi Smit-McPhee (Elvis, The Power of the Dog) as Konstantin, Priyanga Burford (An Enemy of the People) as Polina, Zachary Hart (An Enemy of the People) as Medvedenko, Paul Higgins as Shamrayev, Tanya Reynolds (A Mirror) as Masha, and Jason Watkins as Sorin.

Rounding out the creative team are Magda Willi (set design), Marg Horwell (costume design), Tom Gibbons (sound design), and Jim Carnahan and Liz Fraser (casting).

The production is set to play at the Barbican until 5 April. An official opening night is set for 6 March.