The Seagull with Cate Blanchett, Emma Corrin, Tom Burke and more – in rehearsals

The show will open in previews later this month at the Barbican, with Cate Blanchett and Tom Burke leading the cast

Alex Wood

| London |

7 February 2025

Cate Blanchett between a group of bushes
Cate Blanchett between a group of plants, © Marc Brenner

Take a look inside the rehearsal room for the Cate Blanchett- and Tom Burke-led revival of The Seagull, adapted by Duncan Macmillan and Thomas Ostermeier.

Blanchett will star as Arkadina in a new version of Anton Chekhov’s seminal play, joined by Burkewith the pair recently working together on Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming 2025 film Black Bag. 

Also in the cast will be The Crown and Deadpool and Wolverine star Emma Corrin as Nina, as well as Kodi Smit-McPhee (Elvis, The Power of the Dog) as Konstantin, Priyanga Burford (An Enemy of the People) as Polina, Zachary Hart (An Enemy of the People) as Medvedenko, Paul Higgins as Shamrayev, Tanya Reynolds (A Mirror) as Masha, and Jason Watkins as Sorin.

The production opens at the Barbican on 6 March, with previews from 26 February, and runs until 5 April. Also on the creative team are Magda Willi (set design), Marg Horwell (costume design), Tom Gibbons (sound design), and Jim Carnahan and Liz Fraser (casting).

