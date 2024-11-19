The Last Five Years revival announced in Barn Theatre season

See what 2025 has in store for the venue

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester has announced its full programme for the 2025 season.

The season begins with A Role to Die For, a new comedy by Jordan Waller about the challenges of casting a world-famous British spy film role. Directed by Derek Bond (in an excellent bout of synchronicity), the production runs from 30 January to 15 March, with a press night on 4 February.

March sees the world premiere of In the Mouth of the Wolf, adapted by Simon Reade from Michael Morpurgo’s book. The play examines the lives of two brothers during World War II as they navigate personal and political conflicts. This production runs from 28 March to 10 May, with a press night on 1 April.

Stephen Unwin will direct a new production of Willy Russell’s Educating Rita. Performances run from 16 May to 28 June, with a press night on 19 May., with the play following the relationship between a working-class student and her disillusioned tutor, exploring themes of education and self-discovery.

After this, the previously revealed Friends! The Musical Parody will open its tour at the Barn. This comedic take on the well-known television series, developed in partnership with Mark Goucher, Matthew Gale, and Oskar Eiriksson, runs from 14 July to 23 August, with a press night on 16 July.

In September, the theatre presents Haywire, written by Tim Stimpson, which tells the story of the creation of The Archers. The play marks the lead-up to the 75th anniversary of the long-running radio drama and runs from 1 September to 11 October, with a press night on 4 September.

Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years follows in October. The musical charts the story of a relationship through intersecting timelines and will run from 17 October to 15 November, with a press night on 20 October.

The year concludes with a fresh take on the theatre’s 2019 adaptation of A Christmas Carol. This production, adapted by Alan Pollock, runs from 1 December 2025 to 4 January 2026, with a press night on 3 December.