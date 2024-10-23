Friends! The Musical Parody to open on new tour

The show will be pivoting its way across the UK

A new production of Friends! The Musical Parody will open at the Barn Theatre in Cirencester on 14 July 2025 before embarking on a UK and Ireland tour until May 2026.

Directed by Michael Gyngell (The Full Monty), the show is based on the long-running hit New York and Las Vegas production.

The parody musical, which features many iconic moments from all ten seasons of the beloved TV series Friends, follows the familiar characters as they navigate life, love, and work in 1990s Manhattan. With an original score, the production offers a comedic take on the sitcom’s most famous scenes. The show is recommended for audiences aged 13 and up.

The creative team includes Bob and Tobly McSmith (books and lyrics), Assaf Gleizner (music), and Andrew Exeter (set and lighting design). Full casting is yet to be announced.

Speaking about the production, producer Mark Goucher said: “It is great to be back supporting the Barn Theatre. We are looking forward to working with Iwan [Lewis] and his team to create this brand-new production, which will then tour the UK and Ireland.”

Lewis, chief executive and artistic director of the Barn Theatre, added: “As part of our 2025 strategy to attract new audiences, this show is the one that promises a night full of laughs and fun. Could we be any more excited for next summer?”

Tour dates for Friends! The Musical Parody include Cirencester (14 July to 23 August 2025), Nottingham Theatre Royal (15 to 20 September 2025), Sunderland Empire (22 to 27 September 2025), York Grand Opera House (29 September to 4 October 2025), Cheltenham Everyman Theatre (6 to 11 October 2025), Wolverhampton Grand (13 to 18 October 2025), Dublin Bord Gais Theatre (20 to 25 October 2025), Cardiff New Theatre (27 October to 1 November 2025), Chester Storyhouse (17 to 22 November 2025), Malvern Theatre (24 to 29 November 2025), and Southampton Mayflower Theatre (5 to 10 January 2026), with further dates to be announced.

Tickets go on sale to Barn Friends on 4 November, with general sales starting on 11 November.