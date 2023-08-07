Barn Theatre announces cast of I’m Sorry, Prime Minister, I Can’t Quite Remember

The world premiere sequel will also be staged in Bath and Cambridge

Exclusive: The Barn Theatre has revealed casting for the upcoming world premiere of I’m Sorry, Prime Minister, I Can’t Quite Remember.

Based on Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn’s British political satire sitcom Yes Minister (broadcast from 1980 to 1984 on the BBC) and its sequel, Yes, Prime Minister (1986 to 1988), the new stage adaptation is written and directed by Lynn and dedicated to the memory of Jay, who passed away in 2016.

A previous stage play entitled Yes, Prime Minister debuted at Chichester Festival Theatre in May 2010, later transferring to the West End and mounting two UK tours.

I’m Sorry, Prime Minister, I Can’t Quite Remember will mark the final chapter in the series, re-visiting the characters of Jim Hacker and Sir Humphrey Appleby who are now senior citizens facing up to life after their exit from public service.

The cast will include Martin Jarvis (Maggie and Ted) as ex-Prime Minister Hacker and Clive Francis (A Small Family Business) as Appleby, alongside Michaela Bennison (Measure for Measure) as Hacker’s carer Sophie and Christopher Bianchi (Waiting For Anya) as High Court judge Sir David Knell.

I’m Sorry, Prime Minister, I Can’t Quite Remember will premiere at the Barn Theatre in Cirencester from 25 September until 4 November 2023, before heading to Theatre Royal Bath (14 to 18 November) and Cambridge Arts Theatre (21 to 25 November).