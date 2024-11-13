The Last Days of Liz Truss? play to have world premiere next month

The play delves into the experiences of the former Prime Minister

The Last Days of Liz Truss?, a new play by Greg Wilkinson, will premiere at the White Bear Theatre this December.

The 90-minute play offers a comedic look at the intersection of political ambition and ability, exploring how the struggle between personal vision and real-world challenges plays out. Wilkinson’s script brings Truss’s final hours in office into focus, while the presence of Margaret Thatcher (voiced by Steve Nallon) adds a haunting commentary on political legacies.

Directed by Anthony Shrubsall, the play features Emma Wilkinson Wright as Liz Truss and Nallon as the voice of Margaret Thatcher, alongside other characters.

The production also features design by Malena Arcucci and associate production by Sarah Lawrie.

The Last Days of Liz Truss? runs from Tuesday, 3 December, through Saturday, 14 December, with a press night on 5 December. Evening performances start at 7:30 pm, with a matinee on 14 December at 3:00 pm.