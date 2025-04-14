whatsonstage white
The Comedy About Spies starts performances in the West End

Original Mischief company members are back!

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

14 April 2025

The Comedy About Spies
The cast of The Comedy About Spies, © Mischief

Mischief’s new production, The Comedy About Spies, arrives in the West End today, 14 April.

Brought to you by the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, the show will play at the Noël Coward Theatre in London until 5 September 2025. An official gala opening is scheduled for Tuesday, 13 May.

Set in 1960s London, The Comedy About Spies is described as a farcical comedy involving spies from the CIA and KGB converging at a London hotel in pursuit of a rogue British agent and a stolen top-secret file. The plot thickens with the arrival of a British couple and an actor auditioning for the role of James Bond.

Original Mischief company members Dave HearnChris LeaskHenry LewisCharlie RussellHenry ShieldsGreg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit all star, alongside Adele James, who is making her Mischief debut.

Macadie Amoroso, Adam Byron, Matt Cavendish, Allie Dart, Niall Ransome, and Ashley Tucker complete the cast.

The play is written by Lewis and Shields and directed by Matt Di Carlo. The production also features set design by David Farley, costume design by Deborah Andrews, and sound design and composition by Jon Fiber for JollyGoodTunes. Casting is by Lucy Jenkins and Sooki McShane, with additional casting by Heather Basten. The associate director is Katie-Ann McDonough.

Want more new Mischief? Their take on A Christmas Carol will arrive later this year!

