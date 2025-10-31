The Boy At the Back of the Class announces new tour stops and central London run

The stage adaptation of the award-winning novel returns

New dates have been announced for the 2026 UK tour of The Boy at the Back of the Class.

The production will now visit Southampton’s Mayflower Studios, Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre, Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre, Bristol Old Vic and the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall in London.

Adapted by Nick Ahad from Onjali Q. Raúf’s award-winning novel, the play is produced by Children’s Theatre Partnership and Rose Theatre and directed by Monique Touko. The tour begins with a two-week run at the Rose Theatre from 6 to 22 February 2026, with a national press night on 11 February, before continuing until 23 May 2026.

Told from a child’s perspective, The Boy at the Back of the Class follows a group of classmates who learn that their new friend Ahmet has fled a war-torn country. Determined to help him reunite with his family, they set out on an unexpected adventure that explores themes of friendship, kindness and belonging.

The creative team includes director Monique Touko, co-revival director Amy Crighton, set and costume designer Lily Arnold, lighting designer Ryan Day, composer and sound designer Giles Thomas, movement director Kloé Dean and casting director Sophie Parrott. The cast will be announced in due course.

The original novel won both the Blue Peter Book Award and the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize in 2019.