Sunset Boulevard with Sarah Brightman first look – with the show’s set made in Plymouth

It was whisked across the world to wow audiences down under!

Take a first look at the Sarah Brightman-led Sunset Boulevard – which had its set built on this side of the planet, and performances on the other side.

Highlighting the international importance of regional venues, the show had its set built at Theatre Royal Plymouth before being transported across to Australia.

The hit piece, currently playing in Melbourne before it transfers to Sydney in Australia has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, and is based on the Billy Wilder film.

Paul Warwick Griffin directs, with set and costume design by Morgan Large. Choreography is by Ashley Wallen with musical supervision by Kristen Blodgette.

It stars the original Phantom Christine Sarah Brightman, who returns to the stage for the new revival, as Norma Desmond, with Tim Draxl in the role of Joe Gillis, a role last played on stage in Australia by Hugh Jackman in 1996.

The set for Sunset Boulevard, which opened in Melbourne last week, was made here in Plymouth, at our #TR2workshop. The show will transfer to the @SydOperaHouse in August. Best of luck to the company for the rest of the run! 📸 Production images by Daniel Boud pic.twitter.com/DAuvZhAi6G — Theatre Royal Plymouth (@TRPlymouth) June 2, 2024

Also starring are Robert Grubb as Max Von Mayerling, with Betty Schaefer played by Ashleigh Rubenach. Jarrod Draper plays Artie Green, whilst the roles of Cecil B DeMille and Sheldrake are played by Paul Hanlon and Troy Sussman. Norma Desmond, at select performances, is played by Silvie Paladino.

The ensemble cast includes Regan Barber, Amy Berrisford, Billy Bourchier, Campbell Braithwaite, Benjamin Colley, Grace Driscoll, Madison Green, Peter Ho, Leah Lim, Mary McCorry, Charlotte Page, Morgan Palmer, Caity Plummer, Taylor Scanlan, Tom Sharah, Lisa Sontag, Riley Sutton and Dean Vince.