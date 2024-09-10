Stratford East announces complete Pinocchio pantomime casting

Stratford East has announced the full cast and creative team for its upcoming pantomime, Pinocchio, as part of the theatre’s 140th anniversary season.

The reimagined version of the fairy tale classic will feature the return of celebrated writer Trish Cooke, who will pen the book and lyrics, and Stratford East panto veteran Robert Hyman, who will compose the music and lyrics. The production will be directed by Omar F Okai.

The cast includes Michael Bertenshaw as the Blue Rinse Fairy, Rushand Chambers as Sly Fox, Dylan Collymore as Pinocchio, Nicole Louise-Lewis as Krik Krak, Charlotte Louise as Ella/Taylor and Dance Captain, Tok Morakinyo as Geppetto, Jhanaica Van Mook as Miss Kat, and Travis Wood as Lampwick/Antonio. The musical team includes Nick Barstow as musical director on keys, Perry Melius on drums and percussion, and Sara Farina on bass.

The creative team behind Pinocchio includes set and costume designer Stewart J Charlesworth, lighting designer Bretta Gerecke, sound designer Gareth Fry, choreographer Claudimar Neto, and assistant choreographers Abz Kareem and Bradley Salter. The assistant director is Sadie-Jean Shirley, with Jill Green as casting consultant and Tom Shiels as casting associate. Alice Lessing will supervise costumes.

Known for adding a local East London twist to classic stories, it runs from 23 November to 3 January 2025.