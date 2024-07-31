Stiletto musical to have world premiere in London next spring

The new show will open at Charing Cross Theatre in March 2025

The show has music and lyrics by Matthew Wilder and a book by Tim Luscombe. Directed by David Gilmore (Grease) and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast (Mamma Mia!, Kiss Me, Kate), the production will run at Charing Cross Theatre from 24 March to 15 June 2025, with a press night on 31 March 2025.

Set in 18th century Venice, Stiletto follows Marco, who was castrated as a child to preserve his treble voice. Venice offers him a chance to achieve fame in opera, the rock music of the time.

Tickets are on sale now via the venue website. Casting will be announced in due course.

The piece is produced by Patrick Bywalski for the Robert Stigwood Organisation and Steven M Levy for Charing Cross Theatre Productions Limited. Jae Alexander serves as musical director, with orchestrations by Simon Nathan. The creative team also includes set designer Ceci Calf, costume designer Anna Kelsey, lighting designer Ben Ormerod, and sound designer Andrew Johnson. Casting is by Neil Rutherford, with Guy Kitchenn as executive producer.